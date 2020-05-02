BASF launches an e-commerce portal for its polyisobutene business

BASF has launched an e-commerce portal for its Oppanol polyisobutene product line in collaboration with Agilis Chemicals, a New Jersey–based information technology firm. The portal will let US customers order, track, and pay for polyisobutene products online. BASF joins other major chemical companies, including Evonik Industries, in recently introducing e-commerce sales platforms. Agilis was founded in 2016 by former BASF marketing executives.
