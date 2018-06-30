BASF taps Citrine for artificial intelligence

BASF has signed on Citrine, an artificial intelligence software developer focused on materials research, to accelerate development of environmental catalysts. Using Citrine’s software, BASF will build AI models for identifying new materials that capture greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. Iterative testing of materials is expected to improve the models via the machine-learning attributes of AI. The chemical company plans to extend the collaboration with Citrine into other catalyst applications.
