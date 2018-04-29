BenevolentAI raises $115 million

The London-based start-up BenevolentAI has raised an additional $115 million to use artificial intelligence to guide drug discovery and development. The fundraising brings the company’s total funding to more than $200 million and its valuation to some $2 billion. The company’s drug programs include Parkinson’s disease and glioblastoma. BenevolentAI plans to nearly double its size, to 300 employees, within a year. The new funds came from existing investors and new, unnamed U.S. investors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter