Carnegie Mellon partners on a cloud-based laboratory

Carnegie Mellon University and Emerald Cloud Lab are joining to build a remote-controlled lab at a site in Pittsburgh owned by the university. The “cloud lab,” which the partners are calling a first for academia, will use Emerald automation and artificial intelligence to remotely conduct chemistry and life sciences experiments and gather data. Emerald was founded by Carnegie Mellon alumni Brian Frezza and DJ Kleinbaum. The $40 million facility is expected to be completed by mid-2022.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter