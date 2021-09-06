Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 6, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 32

Air travel produces millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. New technologies could help airlines reduce their emissions and meet their sustainability goals

Cover image:Air travel produces millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. New technologies could help airlines reduce their emissions and meet their sustainability goals

Credit: Chris Gash

Volume 99 | Issue 32
Quote of the Week

“It’s our job in science to be very rigorous and accurate because otherwise, it doesn’t mean anything.”

Sébastien Vidal, organic chemist, French National Center for Scientific Research

Sustainability

Airlines want to make flight more sustainable. How will they do it?

Air travel produces millions of metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. New technologies could help airlines reduce their emissions and meet their sustainability goals

A solid opportunity for lithium-ion batteries

How switching from liquid to solid electrolyte could bring a sea change in electric vehicle battery safety and performance

How to interpret new studies on coronavirus variants

As new variants continue to pop up around the globe, here’s how to understand what the emerging research means for public health

  • Publishing

    Sugar structure sleuth Sébastien Vidal is on a mission to fix errors in the scientific literature

    The organic chemist has found structure mistakes in 350 papers over 8 years

  • Petrochemicals

    Hurricane Ida slams the US Gulf Coast

    The major storm took direct aim at the region’s chemical producers

  • Persistent Pollutants

    PFAS undetectable in most processed foods, US FDA says

    Environmentalists dispute findings, raise questions about detection limits

Science Concentrates

Persistent Pollutants

PFAS undetectable in most processed foods, US FDA says

Environmentalists dispute findings, raise questions about detection limits

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

NEWSCRIPTS

French press physics and a Barbie bounty

 

