Citrine raises funds, strikes deal with UL

Citrine Informatics has raised a total of $8 million from Tencent Holdings, a Chinese internet services firm, and B&C Holdings, an Austria-based private equity firm. Citrine, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-ups to Watch last year, develops software to accelerate materials research. It intends to use the funds to hire people and expand internationally. Separately, Citrine and UL, a safety consulting and certification company, formed a pact to add UL data to Citrine software to help customers with data-driven raw materials discovery.
