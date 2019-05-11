Data management firm Sphera acquires chemical data specialist

Sphera, a Chicago-based supplier of risk management software and related information management services, has purchased SiteHawk. Sphera focuses on environmental health and safety, product stewardship, and operational risk management. SiteHawk, based in Smyrna, Tennessee, markets software that supports safety, regulatory compliance, and risk management associated with chemicals. The firms did not disclose financial details.
