E-commerce firm Elemica is acquired by Eurazeo

Elemica, a pioneer in e-commerce in the chemical industry, has been acquired by Eurazeo, a Paris-based investment firm. “This major new investment from Eurazeo will support our strategy of continuing to expand our reach into adjacent market segments,” Elemica president Rich Katz says. E-commerce has been experiencing a second flourishing in the chemical sector after a shaky start during the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s. Lanxess recently established an e-commerce venture called CheMondis, and Knowde is among several start-ups in the field.
