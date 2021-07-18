Entos raises $54 million for AI-based drug discovery

Entos, a drug company specializing in artificial intelligence–based small-molecule discovery, has raised $54 million in series A financing, led by the investment firms Coatue Management and Catalio Capital Management. Entos’s computing technology is called OrbNet, and the San Diego–based company says it has already entered into partnerships with drug developers based on results from the technology. Its scientific advisory board includes Nobel laureate Frances Arnold.
