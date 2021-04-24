Evonik extends digitalization pact with IBM

Evonik Industries and IBM have extended until 2025 a partnership in which the specialty chemical company is working with the computing firm on digitalization. Evonik will also begin work with IBM to apply artificial intelligence (AI) in materials discovery at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, becoming the first chemical company to participate in the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab. Evonik has worked with IBM since 2017 on developing a deep neural network, a type of AI, to predict the properties of high-performance polymers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter