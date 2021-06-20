Exscientia enhances AI with acquisition of Allcyte

Exscientia, a British provider of artificial intelligence for drug discovery with its own drug pipeline, will acquire Allcyte, an Austrian developer of AI applications for precision medicine, for about $60 million. Exscientia says the purchase will add the ability to perform high-content evaluation of individual patient biology in primary tumor tissues rather than in artificial cell lines or animal models, allowing integrated drug discovery and patient selection. Exscientia plans to expand Allcyte’s facility in Vienna.
