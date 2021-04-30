Exscientia nets $225 million in latest funding round

Exscientia, a specialist in artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery with its own drug pipeline, has closed a $225 million financing round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 with investment from Novo Holdings. Exscientia received an additional $300 million equity commitment from SoftBank. The company has advanced two AI-designed drug candidates into development, including a therapy for obsessive-compulsive disorder developed with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma.
