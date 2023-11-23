Genentech and Nividia form AI computing pact

Roche’s Genentech unit and the semiconductor designer Nvidia have formed a research collaboration combining Genentech’s artificial intelligence capabilities with Nvidia’s computing expertise. Under the pact, Genentech will house its algorithms on Nvidia’s cloud platform with the goal of accelerating drug discovery. Nividia, which has become one of the world’s most valuable companies by stock market value, has invested in AI-driven biotechnology firms, including Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Terray Therapeutics.
