Ginkgo, Transcriptic get DARPA grant

Synthetic biology firm Ginkgo Bioworks and Transcriptic, which is applying robots and cloud computing in the lab, have been awarded a $9.5 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The grant is part of a program to improve experimental design across scientific disciplines. The two firms will use machine learning, closed-loop research systems, and automated lab protocols to speed up experiments and testing for synthetic biology. One goal is to allow dispersed teams to collaborate.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter