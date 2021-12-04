IBM builds on its autonomous laboratory

IBM has signed collaborations for its RoboRXN cloud-based autonomous laboratory with Atinary Technologies, Thieme Chemistry, Arctoris, Chemspeed Technologies, and Syngenta. For example, IBM says it will improve synthesis planning by incorporating synthesisdata sets from Thieme’s human-curated organic chemistry resource. And Syngenta will implement RoboRXN in materials discovery. Separately, IBM says it has upgraded RoboRXN’s security and added models that help identify environmentally friendly enzymes for drug and materials discovery.
