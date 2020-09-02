Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Informatics

IBM debuts chemical synthesis robot

RoboRXN can plan its own moves to synthesize a target chemical

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 2, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A man adjusts something inside a box with lots of servos and tubes.
Credit: Michael Buholzer
Teodoro Laino prepares the RoboRXN synthesis robot before it is loaded with reagents. In use, it is sealed and under vacuum.

Got a molecule in mind? Artificial intelligence-powered synthesis robots may soon take it from there. In a virtual event last week, IBM launched RoboRXN, a fully automated synthesis system. As project manager Teodoro Laino and his team discussed the platform, RoboRXN was in the background preparing a derivative of 3-bromobenzonitrile.

RoboRXN builds on IBM RXN for Chemistry, a free cloud-based software the firm launched in 2018 to predict the outcome of chemical reactions suggested by users. In 2019, Laino’s team added a retrosynthesis tool, enabling users to draw a molecule and have the software design a synthesis for it. Now, they’ve married that computational power with hardware, creating a robot that can execute the synthesis.

“With the RoboRXN technology, we are expecting to accelerate, profoundly, the way we do material discovery,” Laino said in a video accompanying the event.

Other groups have paired robots with AI-assisted synthesis planning, such as the the research nonprofit SRI International, which unveiled the SynFini system in January. What sets IBM’s system apart, Laino tells C&EN, is that the computer programs itself to carry the operation out, planning every injection, temperature change, shake, or swirl. It uses a routine he calls Smile2Actions, a reference to a chemical structure notation known as simplified molecular-input line-entry system, or SMILES. The system can also read text descriptions of synthetic methods and execute them (Nat. Commun. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-17266-6).

As of now, Robo­RXN can handle up to five synthetic steps without human intervention. That covers a lot of molecular ground but could limit the system’s use on complex drug compounds. Extensive purifications, which are sometimes needed between synthetic steps, are also out of reach for the robot, though Laino says his team is working on it.

IBM hopes to offer RoboRXN on a fee-for-service basis soon and is looking for corporate partners to scale the system up. It plans to keep the reaction prediction and retrosynthesis tools available online for free.

Alán Aspuru-Guzik, a chemistry professor at the University of Toronto who studies machine learning, says IBM’s system is one of several that are bringing AI-powered synthesis closer to widespread adoption. “This is an important first step along the journey,” Aspuru-Guzik says. “Several groups in the world are working in the area and making rapid progress. Expect to hear from many, including us, in this space as well.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hey, chatbot, can you synthesize this molecule?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AI chemist performs complex experiments based on plain text prompts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Automated chemistry specialist Chemify lands $43 million in funding
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE