Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Informatics

IBM shifts Watson from drug discovery to the clinic

Computer giant sidesteps reports that it will halt sales to discovery labs

by Rick Mullin
April 26, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Responding to reports that it will no longer sell its Watson artificial intelligence system for use in drug discovery, IBM says it is “not discontinuing our Watson for Drug Discovery offering” and that it will continue to support current users. At the same time, IBM says, “We are focusing our resources within Watson Health to double down on the adjacent field of clinical development.”

The initial report of changes at IBM was published in the life sciences newsletter Stat and attributed to “a person familiar with the company’s internal decision-making.”

IBM has struggled to adapt its Watson computing system to drug discovery. It had to halt a marquee installation of Watson for Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in 2016. Both MD Anderson and IBM said they scrapped the project because of procurement improprieties. AI has made only small advances in drug discovery generally, and industry watchers were not surprised to hear IBM is backing away from the field.

“I’m surprised it lasted this long,” says Michael Elliott, CEO of the science informatics consulting firm Atrium Research, noting that AI is limited by the quality and accessibility of data it works with. “Data at pharma is often trapped in Excel or PowerPoint and lacks consistency in formats and quality across domains.”

Drug companies continue to develop AI for research, however. The Machine Learning for Pharmaceutical Discovery and Synthesis Consortium at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for example, is working on tools for molecular generation.

And IBM notes that Watson for Drug Discovery users include Baylor College of Medicine, the Barrows Neurological Institute, and Toronto Western Hospital.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Creyon debuts to disrupt oligonucleotide research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Giving drug researchers control of their data
Evonik extends digitalization pact with IBM
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE