Japan’s Eneos uses AI to run plant

In what it calls a world first, Eneos Materials is using autonomous control artificial intelligence to run a manufacturing operation. Eneos Materials, formerly the elastomers business of the chemical maker JSR, conducted a yearlong test of the technology on a distillation column in Japan. It says the AI, from Yokogawa Electric, was able to run the column across a broad range of temperatures while lightening the human workload, improving safety, and reducing the facility’s environmental impact.
