Kebotix raises funds for R&D automation

Kebotix, a start-up developing a materials discovery technology platform that combines artificial intelligence and robotics, has received $11.4 million in funding from the life sciences investment firm Novo Holdings. Among its partnerships, Kebotix is working with Northeastern University to discover materials for photodynamic cancer therapies with support from a $750,000 grant from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. The firm, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2019, secured $5 million in seed funding in 2018.
