Knowde and CheMondis advance chemical e-commerce

Knowde, an online marketplace focused on personal and home-care chemicals, has raised $14 million in a series A financing round led by Sequoia Capital. The company says 700 suppliers use the site, including Braskem, DSM, DuPont, and Sasol. Meanwhile, chemical e-commerce pioneer Elemica has formed a partnership with CheMondis, an online marketplace created by Lanxess, allowing buyers on the CheMondis site to access Elemica’s order management system, which integrates with supplier’s enterprise resource planning systems.
