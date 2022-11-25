Neste, Asahi Kasei invest in Circularise

Neste, Asahi Kasei, and a brace of venture capital firms have invested $11 million in Circularise, a Dutch start-up developing a digital method for tracing renewable and recycled material flows. Circularise means to deploy blockchain, an encrypted ledger system, to allow companies to perform functions such as provenance verification and carbon footprint assessments via secure data sharing with suppliers and customers. The investors say their goal is to accelerate use of sustainable materials in the chemical and polymer industries.
