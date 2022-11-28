Quote of the Week

November 28, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 42
Accident investigators often study aircraft components’ materials to identify the root cause of failure and find ways to ensure safety
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock
DSM is close to winning US FDA approval for a new UV filter, the first in almost 20 years, just as the agency considers removing most other options from the market
Chemists across Twitter highlighted inclusivity in the central science
Throughout her career, Bertozzi has been a champion and role model for queer chemists
Agreement comes weeks after the US Treasury halted a sale to China’s Asymchem
The labor action by graduate student researchers, teaching assistants, and postdocs shuts down some classes and labs
New isotope accelerator lets scientists explore the limits of atomic structure
