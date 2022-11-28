Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10042-cover-wrightcrash.jpg
10042-cover-wrightcrash.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 28, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 42

Accident investigators often study aircraft components’ materials to identify the root cause of failure and find ways to ensure safety

Cover image:Accident investigators often study aircraft components’ materials to identify the root cause of failure and find ways to ensure safety.

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 42
Quote of the Week

Carolyn Bertozzi is “someone you see that makes you believe that possibilities exist for you that you had previously never believed in.”

Nancy Scott Burke Williams, associate professor of chemistry, W.M. Keck Science Department of Claremont McKenna, Pitzer, and Scripps Colleges

Materials

How materials scientists investigate plane crashes

Accident investigators often study aircraft components’ materials to identify the root cause of failure and find ways to ensure safety

Cloudy outlook for sunscreen ingredients in the US

DSM is close to winning US FDA approval for a new UV filter, the first in almost 20 years, just as the agency considers removing most other options from the market

Celebrating #InclusiveChem for the 2022 #RealTimeChem Week

Chemists across Twitter highlighted inclusivity in the central science

Science Concentrates

Graduate Education

University of California strike impacts chemists

The labor action by graduate student researchers, teaching assistants, and postdocs shuts down some classes and labs

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

A tiny brain good at only video games, for now, and an elephant-trunk gripper arm

 

