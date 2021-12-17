Roche signs drug discovery pact with machine-learning firm Recursion

Recursion, a company that uses machine learning for drug discovery, is partnering with Roche and its subsidiary Genentech to identify novel drug targets and develop drugs against them. The firms will rely heavily on single-cell data for neuroscience and cancer indications. The partnership could include up to 40 drug programs. Roche will pay Recursion $150 million up front and potentially more than $300 million in milestone payments for each program.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter