Sanofi pays Atomwise $20 million in AI-enabled research pact

Atomwise, an artificial intelligence–based drug discovery firm, has formed a research pact with Sanofi in which the partners will use Atomwise’s AtomNet computational platform on up to five drug targets. Sanofi will pay Atomwise $20 million, plus possible milestones, to identify, synthesize, and advance small molecules that will be exclusive to Sanofi. Atomwise’s platform employs AI algorithms for structure-based drug design and to search its virtual library of more than 3 trillion compounds that can be synthesized.
