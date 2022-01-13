Start-up Odyssey buys machine-learning firm Rahko

Odyssey Therapeutics, which launched in December with $218 million in funding to develop small-molecule drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases, has made its first acquisition. Boston-based Odyssey has bought Rahko, a 3-year-old company with a drug discovery technique that combines computational chemistry, machine learning, and quantum computing. Odyssey CEO Gary D. Glick says in a statement that the purchase “gives Odyssey the opportunity to pair artificial intelligence and physics-based methods with a team of master drug-hunters.”
