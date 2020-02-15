University of Leeds lab taps DeepMatter for lab automation

The Institute of Process Research and Development at the University of Leeds has chosen DeepMatter, a chemistry digitalization system supplier, to introduce artificial intelligence–based robotic synthesis in its labs. DeepMatter’s DigitalGlassware platform will work with software from other firms to automate R&D. DeepMatter signed a deal with AstraZeneca last month to improve compound synthesis. It bought Springer Nature’s chemical data management and synthesis prediction software business last year.
