Verge Genomics raises $32 million for machine learning-backed neuroscience drug discovery

San Francisco-based Verge Genomics has raised $32 million in series A financing to use machine learning for neuroscience drug discovery. The financing was led by DFJ, a venture capital firm better known for its investments in Skype, SpaceX, and Tesla. Verge was founded and is currently helmed by 29-year-old Alice Zhang to tap artificial intelligence to find drugs that target genes involved in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s. The start-up claims partnerships with two undisclosed drug companies.
