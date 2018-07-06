AkzoNobel upgrading Rotterdam chlorine

AkzoNobel will install a second chlorine line at its plant in Rotterdam. The company will also make other upgrades at the site, including the installation of technology that allows it to adjust chlorine output in line with variations in electricity supplies, such as a surge of power from wind turbines. The company expects to bring the new line onstream by 2021. AkzoNobel is selling its chemical business later this year to two investment firms, the Carlyle Group and GIC, for $12.5 billion.
