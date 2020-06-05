Arkema to build novel hydrofluoric acid facility

Arkema and Nutrien will build an anhydrous hydrogen fluoride facility at Nutrien’s site in Aurora, North Carolina, that will use by-product fluorine–containing minerals from phosphate mining as raw material rather than traditional mined fluorspar. Arkema will pay for the $150 million facility, which will supply the firm’s fluorine chemicals plant in Calvert City, Kentucky. Arkema says the facility will be the first of its kind in the US and help avoid trade issues with mined fluorspar, which the US must import from China and other countries.
