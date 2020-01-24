BASF moves ahead on methanesulfonic acid

BASF has started construction on a roughly $100 million methanesulfonic acid (MSA) plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The project, first announced in December 2018, is on track to be completed by the end of 2021. BASF calls MSA a sustainable alternative to other acids such as sulfuric and phosphoric. The new plant will use BASF’s current technology, not one it acquired last year from Grillo-Werke, but the firm says it plans to deploy the new technology in the future.
