Cabot to invest in conductive carbon additives for batteries

Cabot plans to spend about $200 million in the US over the next 5 years to expand output of conductive carbon additives for the electric vehicle battery market. The company says it will spend $75 million– $90 million to add 15,000 metric tons per year of capacity at an existing conductive carbon facility in Pampa, Texas. Other planned projects include adding carbon nanotube powder and dispersion capacity. Cabot says it posted a 74% increase in battery materials sales, to $132 million, during its last fiscal year.
