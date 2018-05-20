China’s Tianqi to get stake in Chilean lithium maker SQM

Nutrien, the fertilizer company formed through the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp, has agreed to sell a 24% stake in the Chilean chemical maker SQM to China’s Tianqi Lithium for $4.1 billion. Antitrust regulators in India and China required such a sale before they would clear the Nutrien deal. However, Chilean minerals development officials are said to oppose the sale to Tianqi. Like Tianqi, SQM is a major producer of lithium chemicals.
