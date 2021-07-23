Compass Minerals may enter lithium business

Compass Minerals says it wants to exploit brine at its Ogden, Utah, facility that could yield large amounts of lithium for use in battery manufacturing. Compass currently uses solar evaporation at the site to obtain potassium sulfate and magnesium chloride from the brine. It will explore adding direct lithium extraction to obtain up to 25,000 metric tons per year of lithium carbonate equivalent. The company says the market is “hungry” for US-sourced lithium made with minimal environmental impact.
