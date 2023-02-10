Covestro opens chlorine plant in Spain

Covestro has opened a chlorine plant in Tarragona, Spain, that it says is the world’s first large-scale facility to use oxygen depolarized cathode technology. The process, developed with the engineering firm Thyssen- krupp Nucera, uses 25% less energy than traditional chlor-alkali electrolysis, Covestro says. The plant cost more than $200 million and will supply chlorine for the firm’s production of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, a polyurethane raw material.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter