Dow to invest in on-purpose propylene

Dow will install its fluidized catalytic propane dehydrogenation technology at one of its ethylene crackers in Plaquemine, Louisiana, adding 100,000 metric tons per year of propylene capacity. US ethylene cracker operators are consuming ethane rather than heavier feedstocks, the company says, reducing coproduct propylene output and necessitating on-purpose production. Dow says its technology reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 20% compared with conventional dehydrogenation technology.
