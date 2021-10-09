Evonik to sell a German inorganic chemical facility

Evonik Industries intends to sell its site in Lülsdorf, Germany, as part of its plan to concentrate on specialty chemicals. The site produces alkoxides, potassium-based chemicals, and—in association with a plant in nearby Wesseling—cyanuric chlorides. It employs about 600 people and generates annual sales of about $325 million. Evonik is also looking for a buyer for its superabsorbent polymers business and says the Lülsdorf sale is the next step in realizing its new focus.
