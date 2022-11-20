French sodium metal producer Métaux Spéciaux to be sold

International Chemical Investors (ICIG) has agreed to acquire Métaux Spéciaux, a French company that calls itself the world’s largest producer of purified sodium metal and the only one outside China. Chemours, the last US producer, closed its plant in 2016. Métaux Spéciaux also produces potassium and lithium. The seller is Japan’s Nippon Soda, which has owned Métaux Spéciaux since 2011. ICIG says the purchase complements its chlor-alkali operations.
