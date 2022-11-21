Advertisement

10041-cover-opener.jpg
10041-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 21, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 41

The demand for birth control that targets sperm is high. Can the drugs in development overcome the obstacles that have hampered earlier attempts?

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN

Volume 100 | Issue 41
Quote of the Week

“This idea that men won’t take any risk of side effects for contraception—that’s just not true.”

Stephanie Page, professor, University of Washington School of Medicine

Drug Development

Birth control for men

Scientists look to answer questions about urban ammonia emissions

Ammonia emissions affect cities’ air quality, but scientists need to collect more data on the tricky pollutant

Creating a chemistry pathway from Puerto Rico

Luis A. Colón started recruiting students from his alma mater to the University at Buffalo 27 years ago. Former students and colleagues have expanded that effort, creating a supportive chemistry community

  • Safety

    What chemicals make airbags inflate, and how have they changed over time?

    The chemical reaction used to deploy airbags has evolved, but one iteration resulted in massive recalls

  • Climate Change

    UN suggests path to carbon-neutral chemical industry

    Report points to carbon capture, electrochemistry, and biofuels as key technologies

  • Pharmaceuticals

    GSK reports positive antibiotic trial results

Science Concentrates

Medicinal Chemistry

2 new syntheses lead to elusive pyridine compounds

Chemists functionalize tricky meta position by breaking pyridine’s aromatic structure

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Fashionable scientists and the science of sustainable fashion

 

