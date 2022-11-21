Quote of the Week

November 21, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 41
The demand for birth control that targets sperm is high. Can the drugs in development overcome the obstacles that have hampered earlier attempts?
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN
Ammonia emissions affect cities’ air quality, but scientists need to collect more data on the tricky pollutant
Luis A. Colón started recruiting students from his alma mater to the University at Buffalo 27 years ago. Former students and colleagues have expanded that effort, creating a supportive chemistry community
The chemical reaction used to deploy airbags has evolved, but one iteration resulted in massive recalls
Report points to carbon capture, electrochemistry, and biofuels as key technologies
Chemists functionalize tricky meta position by breaking pyridine’s aromatic structure