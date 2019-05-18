Geological problems halt Braskem production in Brazil

Braskem is suspending chlor-alkali and ethylene dichloride operations at its plants in Maceió, in Brazil’s Alagoas state. The company says the decision may also impact polyvinyl chloride operations in Alagoas and vinyl-related plants in Bahia, Brazil. The shutdown follows the appearance of fissures in buildings and a small earthquake in Maceió, near where Braskem extracts sodium chloride–containing brine. Brazilian geologists say the salt extraction plus erosion from heavy rains could have led to ground instability.
