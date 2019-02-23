Grace is building a colloidal silica plant in Germany

W.R. Grace & Co. has started construction on a new colloidal silica plant at its site in Worms, Germany. Set to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, the plant will “significantly increase” capacity for Ludox brand colloidal silica, the company says. Ludox products are used in applications such as catalysts, coatings, and metal casting. The silica is cited in over 25,000 patents, Grace says.
