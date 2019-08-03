Grillo sells methanesulfonic acid process to BASF

The German chemical maker Grillo-Werke has sold its technology for making methanesulfonic acid (MSA) to BASF for an undisclosed sum. BASF is the world’s largest producer of MSA, using a multistep process that starts with methanol, hydrogen, and sulfur. In 2016 Grillo announced the development of a one-step process that directly combines methane and sulfur trioxide. Grillo says it has run the process at pilot scale for several years and that BASF “now intends to accelerate the implementation on an industrial scale.”
