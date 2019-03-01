Ikea to introduce pollution-fighting curtains

The home-goods retailer Ikea plans to launch window curtains next year that are treated with an undisclosed photocatalyst to break down indoor air pollutants such as formaldehyde. A video Ikea released to tout the curtains cites titanium dioxide, a catalytic mineral that has been coated on fabric to reduce organic compounds in the air. However, Ikea tells C&EN that the video shows an example of a mechanism and “should not be seen as a final or full solution.”
