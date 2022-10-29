Ineos will acquire Ashta Chemicals

Ineos Enterprises has agreed to acquire Ashta Chemicals, which makes chlorine, potassium hydroxide, and potassium carbonate in Ashtabula, Ohio. The seller is Bigshire Mexico, which has owned Ashta since 2011. Ineos already buys chlorine from Ashta as a raw material for its nearby titanium dioxide plant. And the Ashta plant recently upgraded its electrolysis process using Ineos’s Bichlor membrane cell technology.
