Lanxess will invest $50 million in its bromine business

Lanxess will invest around $50 million in its bromine operations in El Dorado, Ark. The German company, which obtained the facilities with its 2017 acquisition of Chemtura, says the funds will go to upgrading the bromine brine exploration network and to pipelines and other site infrastructure. Arkansas is one of only two significant bromine sources, along with the Dead Sea. Lanxess says the money is part of $500 million it plans to invest in its U.S. sites through 2022.
