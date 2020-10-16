Monolith plans carbon-free ammonia plant in Nebraska

Monolith Materials plans to build a plant in Hallam, Nebraska, that produces ammonia without generating carbon dioxide. Monolith is in the process of commissioning a plant that uses pyrolysis to turn methane into hydrogen and 14,000 metric tons (t) per year of carbon black. Its next step is to build a 180,000 t carbon black facility along with a companion facility that makes NH3 by reacting the hydrogen with nitrogen in the Haber-Bosch process. The new plant will run on 100% renewable electricity, Monolith says.
