Inorganic Chemicals

Nouryon makes salt by using ‘biosteam’

by Alex Scott﻿
February 15, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 7
A photo of a pipe that carries steam to Nouryon.
Credit: Nouryon
A pipe carries steam to Nouryon's salt plant in the Netherlands.

Nouryon, the former chemical business of AkzoNobel, will cut CO2 emissions by up to 50,000 metric tons per year by using steam generated from waste wood, instead of natural gas, to make salt at its site in Hengelo, the Netherlands. Nouryon will get the steam from the waste-processing firm Twence and use it to remove water from brine. The firm expects to save up to 80 million m3 of natural gas per year. The project is one of several at Nouryon aimed at cutting CO2 emissions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

