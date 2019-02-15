Nouryon makes salt by using ‘biosteam’

Nouryon, the former chemical business of AkzoNobel, will cut CO2 emissions by up to 50,000 metric tons per year by using steam generated from waste wood, instead of natural gas, to make salt at its site in Hengelo, the Netherlands. Nouryon will get the steam from the waste-processing firm Twence and use it to remove water from brine. The firm expects to save up to 80 million m3 of natural gas per year. The project is one of several at Nouryon aimed at cutting CO2 emissions.
