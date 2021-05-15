Nouryon to spin off base-chemical unit

The Dutch specialty chemical maker Nouryon says it plans to spin off its base-chemical business, Nobian, into a separate company owned by Nouryon’s owners, the Carlyle Group and GIC. Nouryon itself is a 2018 spin-off from AkzoNobel. Nobian plans a financing to raise money that Nouryon will use to reduce debt. Nobian, a maker of salt, chlor-alkali, and chloromethanes, had sales of about $1.2 billion in 2020; Nouryon’s sales were about $4.5 billion.
