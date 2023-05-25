OxyChem will adopt membrane technology at chlor-alkali plant

OxyChem has picked membrane electrolysis technology from Thyssenkrupp Nucera to replace the diaphragm technology at its largest chlor-alkali facility, in LaPorte, Texas. The project is expected to take 3 years. The US Environmental Protection Agency has proposed banning US imports of the chrysotile asbestos used to make the diaphragms. Olin, another large chlor-alkali maker, said in April that it plans to phase out asbestos diaphragms. Westlake, the other US chlor-alkali maker that uses the diaphragms, says it is in the midst of a multiyear conversion of its one asbestos-based plant in the US.
