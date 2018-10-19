Salts maker Jost pushes into Europe

Jost Chemical, a maker of high-purity salts for the food and drug industries, plans to build a new facility in Kościan, Poland. Jost currently produces salts, such as acetates, carbonates, citrates, and gluconates, at a 27,800-m2 facility in St. Louis that operates under FDA’s current Good Manufacturing Practices standards. The new plant, set for completion in the third quarter of 2019, will be 4,600 m2. It will be on land with room for future expansion, according to President Jerry Jost.
