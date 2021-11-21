Second US refiner adopts ionic liquid-based alkylation

Honeywell UOP says a second US refinery is adopting ionic liquid-based alkylation. Big West Oil will install the technology, developed by Chevron and licensed by Honeywell, at its North Salt Lake City, Utah, refinery to replace alkylation based on hydrofluoric acid. Earlier this year, Chevron became the first company to use the process, also in a Utah refinery. Honeywell says the ionic liquid-based process offers safety advantages over acid-based processes.
